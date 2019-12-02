Owners of Nash & Proper, Cecil Rhodes II and Jake Bombard, were in the studio with Downtown Sacramento Partnership's Valerie Mamone talking with Richard about how winning the Calling All Dreamers competition helped successfully launch a new business.
‘Calling All Dreamers’ winners Nash & Proper talk about journey to success
