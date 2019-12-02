Carbon monoxide sickens family celebrating Thanksgiving in Tahoe City vacation rental

TAHOE CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Tahoe City fire officials found high levels of carbon monoxide in a vacation home where 13 family members were celebrating Thanksgiving.

North Tahoe Fire Chief Mike Schwartz said the near “holiday disaster was averted” when two family members left the holiday gathering to go to the hospital. What they thought was altitude sickness ended up being carbon monoxide poisoning.

Back at the rental home, the North Tahoe Fire Protection District says the rest of the family fell ill.

Emergency responders rushed to the rental home once they got a call from hospital staff. There they treated nine people and had to transport two other family members to Renown Regional Medical Center.

In some areas of the vacation home, officials found CO levels had reached 55 parts per million, even with the windows and doors open. Nine ppm is the maximum recommended indoor CO level. There were also no CO alarms in the home.