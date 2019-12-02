CHP: Man dies in garbage truck crash in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is dead after the garbage truck he was driving crashed into a tree in Modesto Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol Modesto.

After a preliminary investigation, CHP Officer Thomas Olsen said the two-axle truck carrying tree debris was traveling westbound on Finch Road just east of South McClure Road.

For some unknown reason, the truck left the road on the right shoulder, hitting a fence belonging to Ring Container Technologies before crashing into a large tree, Olsen said.

The driver died from his injuries.

Officer Olsen told FOX40 investigators believe the solo crash took the life of a Modesto city employee. They also believe he was a 52-year-old local man.

At this point, Olsen said it’s unclear whether or not the rain was a factor in the crash but he was reminding drivers to slow down.

“The California Highway Patrol’s been getting an abundance of phone calls today for services,” he explained. “A lot of these traffic collisions involve drivers that have been going a little too fast for the conditions. We don’t if that’s going to be the case for this particular collision but we’ve just been going to call, to call, to call all day long.”

Olsen said CHP crews will be in the area until about 6 p.m.

This story is developing.