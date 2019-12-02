One of British Columbia’s most wanted fugitives arrested in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect wanted for homicide out of British Columbia, Canada, was arrested Sunday in Oroville.

On Friday, the U.S. Marshals Office contacted the Butte County Sheriff’s Office about 28-year-old Brandon Teixeira, who was one of British Columbia’s most wanted fugitives. Teixeira is suspected of being behind a deadly shooting from September 2017, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

The sheriff’s office says the Marshals Office believed Teixeira was likely in Oroville and Butte County investigators were able to track him down to a home on Weedy Way.

SWAT teams from three local agencies joined U.S. Marshals to serve a search warrant at the home on Sunday. The sheriff’s office says Teixeira and 30-year-old Jeff Guerrier, from New York, left the house but Teixeira jumped into a vehicle.

The 28-year-old fugitive rammed an armored vehicle before quickly backing up and trying to drive away, according to the sheriff’s office. Another armored vehicle had to be used to stop him.

That’s when Teixeira ran from the vehicle but was stopped by a K-9. He was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals.

The sheriff’s office reports inside the Weedy Way home, officials found 26 pounds of heroin, over 1,000 OxyContin and Percocet pills, and around 40 pounds of marijuana.

Guerrier was arrested on suspicion of harboring and concealing a wanted felon, possession of heroin for sale and possession of marijuana for sale.