3 arrested after illegal drugs found beneath baby’s crib in San Joaquin County

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were arrested in San Joaquin County after illegal drugs and evidence of identity theft were found during a probation search Monday, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found multiple controlled substances packaged for resale, including marijuana, heroin and methamphetamine, when searching the home of Ruben Carrillo, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said marijuana was stored beneath a crib mattress and in other children’s rooms.

They also found evidence of identity theft, including identification cards and USB drives containing personal information, according to the sheriff’s office.

Nicole Halvorson and Salvador Villanueva were also arrested in the home along with Carrillo. All three are facing multiple charges, including child endangerment.