700-page investigation reveals a dozen ways PG&E violated state regulations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Pacific Gas and Electric remained apologetic Tuesday for its role in the Camp Fire after investigators with the Public Utilities Commission released their report.

The 700-page investigation outlines 12 ways in which the utility violated state regulations, including failures to properly maintain and inspect equipment that sparked the deadliest fire in state history.

Investigators say PG&E had not properly inspected a tower involved in the fire since at least 2001. The company also did not document a reason for the delay.

State lawmakers said they were not surprised.

"Hopefully, the Butte County District Attorney can use this and it empowers him more to go forward with criminal charges, criminal charges against PG&E for this behavior," said Sen. Jerry Hill, D-San Mateo.

A PG&E spokesperson said the company has since made strides on equipment maintenance, noting it inspected 730,000 structures this year and completed 18 months’ worth of inspections in a four-month span.

It was yet another week under the microscope for the utility, which faces regulators Wednesday. This time PG&E officials have to prove why the utility should not be punished for the massive power shut-offs in October.

"I hope the PUC does finally hold their feet to the fire because they certainly haven't," said Assemblyman James Gallagher, R-Yuba City.

The utility had no comment Tuesday on the upcoming hearing.

Ashley Zavala filed this report.