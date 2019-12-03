Caltrans: Several passes closed for winter as snow falls on the Sierra

(KTXL) — Caltrans announced several closures along Sierra passes as winter storms impact Northern California roadways.

State Route 108 from the Tuolumne County and Mono County line to 5 miles west of Highway 395 will be closed due to a thick layer of snow. Maintenance crews will clear the Sonora Pass so it can be open once spring arrives.

District 10 announced this week that it is closing State Route 108/Sonora Pass for the remainder of the winter season. D10 Information Officer Rick Estrada visited the closure gate at the Snow Park today and got some up-close footage. Watch his video at https://t.co/ggWOWX2upE pic.twitter.com/XyMaIWGTlW — Caltrans District 10 (@CaltransDist10) December 4, 2019

The pass will still be open to small communities that border the route.

Caltrans also announced the winter closures of long stretches of Ebbets, Monitor and Tioga passes.