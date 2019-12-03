Chico man accused of possessing more than 600 images of child pornography

CHICO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is behind bars after being found in possession of child pornography, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they have been investigating 69-year-old Paul Vigil since August and arrested him Nov. 27 after searching his Chico home on West 1st Avenue near Magnolia Avenue.

Detectives found more than 600 images of child pornography on Vigil’s computers and other electronic devices, all believed to have been downloaded from the internet, according to the sheriff’s office.

Vigil was booked into the Butte County Jail for two counts of felony possession of child pornography.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with additional information regarding this arrest to contact Detective Jason Miller at 530-538-7671.