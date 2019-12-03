City leaders discuss rash of armed robberies worrying Davis residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) -- As Davis sees an alarming spike in armed robberies, city leaders have been working to come up with a plan to keep community members safe.

“Recent rash of robberies and a couple of carjackings and, obviously, we have some very concerned community members,” said Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel.

On Tuesday, Chief Pytel said it had been a while since his police department had not been in front of Davis’ City Council. But it had not been exactly business as usual for Davis police.

There have now been eight armed robberies in the city of Davis in the last couple of months, which was reason enough for City Council to summon the chief to Tuesday night’s meeting.

“Our numbers are fairly static," Pytel said. “They haven’t really changed that much in the past four or five years.”

While the number of crimes with a weapon has been abnormal for the city and scary for those who live there, police data says it is not an overall reflection of crime in Davis.

Statistics that compare this year’s crimes so far to recent years show, with the exception of larceny or theft, crime is actually down in all other major categories in Davis.

However, Davis Mayor Brett Lee said he believes any ideas of how to keep citizens safer is something he is always interested in.

“We are not really used to having armed robberies in Davis,” Mayor Lee said. “So tonight, we are getting an update from the police chief and are going to talk about proactive steps we can take to hopefully not see crimes like this in the future.”

Lee has asked Pytel to submit a proposal for cameras to be installed at some public parking lots. He also asked the chief to look into possible license plate readers and whether or not there is a need to increase police department staffing.