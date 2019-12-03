Dog attack survivor speaks out on responsible ownership

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) -- Despite the immense pain he’s in, Steven Bishop spoke about how he fought off two dogs that he said rushed into his garage in late November.

“Thankfully I had enough strength to hold the dog up with one arm, even though he was being very aggressive,” Bishop said.

Bishop said he tried to kick the pit bulls away.

“I deterred him enough to where it took off but the other one was very aggressive and it grabbed my leg,” he said.

It was a vicious game of tug of war, but Bishop told FOX40 that he wasn’t going to let the pit bulls win.

“So I grabbed the other side of his face and I was hollering for my wife,” he said.

His wife is disabled but managed to grab a metal broom.

“She hit him over the head with a broom, with the metal handle, and it broke the broom,” said Bishop.

In all the commotion, police said a 62-year-old man tried to help but he was also bitten.

Police said a third dog was about to enter the garage when an unknown woman shot the animal dead.

“And we still don’t know who that person is and we definitely want to find out who she is so we can talk to her,” said Stockton Police Officer Joe Silva.

Silva said the two dogs are now in quarantine for 10 days and are considered dangerous.

“The homeowner now is gonna have to have a sign on his house basically saying that he has dangerous dogs, beware,” Silva said.

Bishop said he’s grateful he fought bravely because inside his home was his 3-year-old grandson.

“I could have been a child and it would have been a totally different outcome,” he said.

Bishop said pet owners everywhere need to be held accountable.

“Be responsible for your animals and if you have to take extra measures, where it’s inconvenient for you, well, what about the safety of everybody else?” he said.

Police said, according to their records, this is the first time the pit bulls have attacked. If they do this again, the dogs may be put down and the owner may face legal action.