Lodi family pays tribute to Pearl Harbor survivor with 35-foot holiday sculpture

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) -- Some families put up Christmas lights but the Hamiltons are known for their 40-foot tall statues of lights and rebar that tower over their Lodi home.

Since 2001, the patriotic Hamiltons have crafted sculptures to resemble the Statue of Liberty, Jesus, a bald eagle and a soldier.

“When we do a statue it's because of what we feel," said Laura Hamilton.

This time around they are paying tribute to local hero and Pearl Harbor survivor Delton E. Walling, better known as "Wally."

The Hamiltons even took his measurements for authenticity.

The statue and its accompanying planes and battleships will be part of a multimedia production of lights and sounds outside the family solar business, ALL Save Energy.

"That will kind of replicate the day at Pearl Harbor,” said the Hamiltons’ son, Tony. “We're trying to synchronize the music and the sound effects with the lighting and smoke machines and other lighting effects."

"It will bring tears to your eyes," Laura told FOX40.

It will be made up of 6,000 feet of rebar, more than 10,000 lights and 5,000 zip ties.

The Hamiltons and a team of volunteers have been working on the display every night for the past two months.

"It's well worth it for all of our veterans,” said Larry Hamilton. “What we're trying to do is gain awareness."

"Yeah, bringing awareness to Wally's favorite nonprofit organization that supports veterans and first responders that have been wounded. It's called Pacific Project Heroes," Tony explained.

They also want to raise awareness about post-traumatic stress disorder.

“And how much we should respect and take care of those people that have to go through that," Larry said.

Walling will be present for the lighting ceremony this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on the anniversary of Pearl Harbor. The ceremony is happening at the corner of Eight Mile Road and North West Lane in Lodi.

The sculpture will then be on display through the holidays and the multimedia Pearl Harbor light show will play several times each weekend between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.