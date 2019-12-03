Man accused of stealing from homeless camp, shooting 2 people arrested in Yuba City

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested Monday on suspicion of attempting to steal from a homeless camp and then shooting two people staying at the camp when he was discovered, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 34-year-old Mark Anthony Silveira Jr. was trying to steal items from a homeless camp east of Putman Avenue when he was confronted by the owner of the camp and a friend of the owner. That’s when investigators said Silveira Jr. shot the two victims.

One of the victims had been shot in the groin while the other victim was shot in the buttocks, according to the sheriff’s office.

Silveira Jr. was arrested and booked for multiple charges, including attempted murder.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Sutter County Sheriff’s Detective Division at 530-822-2310.