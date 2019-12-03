Man claims San Joaquin County corrections officers made racist remarks before beating him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) -- A man who was taken into custody Sunday in Stockton claims San Joaquin County corrections officers made racist remarks toward him before holding him down and beating him.

Jacob Angelo Servin told FOX40 he was at Basil's bar on Grand Canal Boulevard with his girlfriend when they were told to leave along with a group of people. He said they got in their car and with the keys still out of the ignition, were pulled from the vehicle by two Stockton officers.

The Stockton Police Department reports Servin was arrested near the bar around 11 p.m. on suspicion of public intoxication. He was taken to the San Joaquin County Jail and turned over to custody officers, according to police and the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.

At the time, police say Servin had no visible injuries.

But once at the county jail, Servin told FOX40 several corrections officers started using racist language against him. Servin said he did not stay silent and the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office also said Servin was combative during the booking process.

That's when Servin claims he was taken to a closed-off area where his feet and hands were held down by corrections officers. He claims a total of three officers beat him with their batons and fists.

Servin said he began "yelling and yelling for them to stop" and his girlfriend could hear him screaming for his life.

Despite his extensive injuries, as seen in photographs from that day, Servin said he later denied the medical treatment offered to him at the jail out of fear.

In a post shared widely on social media, Servin explained that he had a broken nose, lacerations and bruises across his body. He said the alleged beating left him unable to walk on his own and by Tuesday, he was still swollen and sore.

"I will not sleep until justice is met," he wrote in his post.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office told FOX40 in a statement, "The administrative process has started and this is an active investigation."

Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs also weighed in after he was contacted by one of Servin's family members.

"So sorry this happened to you. Unacceptable," the mayor commented on Servin's Instagram post.