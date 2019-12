Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gary took a trip down to K Street to check out the drinks and decor at Tiger during the Miracle Pop-Up Bar takeover.

What is Miracle Pop-up Bar?

Miracle is a Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar that serves holiday cocktails in a festive setting. With kitschy holiday décor, professionally-developed cocktails and the nostalgic energy of the best office party you’ve ever been to, Miracle is sure to get even the grouchiest grinch in the holiday spirit.