Oregon deputies investigate cry for help heard on walkie-talkie

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) — Deputies in southern Oregon are asking for information after someone overheard a cry for help on their walkie-talkie radio.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the owner of the walkie-talkie called 911 after he says he heard a female call for help after reporting she had been shot. He said the female was hysterical and could not provide an accurate description of where she was located.

Multiple emergency services were dispatched to the area, but they weren’t able to find the victim, the sheriff’s office says.

While investigating, deputies sent a reverse 911 call to residents in the area asking them to call if they heard or witnessed a disturbance. No additional information was received.

“If this incident was fabricated, those involved can be held criminally liable,” according to the sheriff’s office.