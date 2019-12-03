Sheriff’s department: Intoxicated convicted felon shoots at neighbor’s home in Olivehurst

OLIVEHURST, Calif. (KTXL) — A convicted felon was arrested Monday night after officials say he shot at his next-door neighbor’s home in Olivehurst.

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department reports just before 10 p.m., an Olivehurst resident called 911 to report a bullet had hit his Feather River Boulevard home near Anderson Avenue.

While no one inside the home was injured, investigators say the bullet went through a wall.

As deputies arrived they saw 63-year-old Thomas Allen Sudderth leave his home with a rifle in his hand. Instead of complying with deputies’ orders, Sudderth walked back inside his house and refused to leave for several minutes, according to the sheriff’s department.

He eventually left his home unarmed but intoxicated and was later booked into the Yuba County Jail on suspicion of shooting into an inhabited dwelling.

The sheriff’s department says Sudderth, who is a convicted felon, also had ammunition and several guns in his house.

His bail has been set at $250,000.