Snowy science experiments with Sacramento Mad Science

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Richard got to hang out with Sacramento Mad Science scientist Doug Christensen and learn how to make snow at home with the kids.

Instant Snow

In this winter-themed demonstration, our Mad Scientist adds water to some innocuous looking powder. The powder absorbs the water and fluffs up to look just like snow! This experiment introduces children to polymer science and the use of this super absorbent polymer to create a magical winter wonderland in movies!

The Mad Science Shower

In this sudsy experiment, dry ice and a bubble solution are added to our Mad Science Shower to create foamy clouds of smoke that disappear when they touch kids’ heads! This demonstration introduces children to the process of sublimation.