Two killed in big rig, sedan collision on Jackson Road

SACRAMENTO COUNTY — Two people were killed Tuesday morning in a crash on Jackson Road.

Around 10:20 a.m., a Honda sedan was going north on Eagles Nest Road when the female driver either ran the stop sign or stopped and proceeded in front of a big rig going east on Jackson Road.

CHP said the big rig driver was unable to stop and struck the driver’s side of the sedan.

The big rig driver was not injured in the collision.

Both the female driver and the male passenger in the sedan were killed.

Their identities have not been released.