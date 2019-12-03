Wise Villa Winery’s Wine Blending Party & Steak Dinner

Learn the art of wine blending in our underground barrel room with Wise Villa’s owner & winemaker Dr. Grover Lee.  Work with barrel samples of different wines and develop your own bordeaux-style wine. Share your blend with friends, taste their blends, and exchange ideas and opinions on various combinations.

Enjoy the second half of the evening in our beautiful Tuscan-style Bistro with a decadent 3 course dinner with salad, filet mignon, potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and a sumptuous dessert. At the conclusion of the event, guests have the opportunity to purchase a bottle of their own creation.  Vegetarian dinners are available by special request.

Please call the winery at least 5 days before the event to place orders.
Purchases tickets: Wisevillawinery.Com/upcoming-events
(916) 543-0323

