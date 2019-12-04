California reaches $23M lawsuit with 52 auto parts companies

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Many Californians are entitled to money the state recovered in an auto parts antitrust lawsuit.

“We will do whatever it takes to keep our markets competitive, our prices affordable and consumers able to purchase the things they need for their family,” said California Attorney General Xavier Becerra.

On Wednesday, Becerra announced a $23 million settlement the state reached with 52 auto parts companies.

The settlement comes after manufacturing companies were accused of bid-rigging in dealings with automakers both foreign and domestic, resulting in higher car prices.

“The conspiracies among dozens of manufacturers went back decades and involved efforts to suppress and eliminate competition in an industry that is crucial,” Attorney General Becerra said.

Consumers can check autopartsclass.com to see if their vehicle is listed. The website lists hundreds of makes and models affected.

Victims are entitled to at least $100.

One of the largest auto part companies involved, DENSO Japan did not comment Wednesday but has said it is settling to avoid expensive litigation and admits to no wrongdoing.

The attorney general could not say how many Californians might be affected.

“Without a doubt, with 22 million registered vehicles in California, many of those users can apply for some relief,” Becerra said.

People who believe they may be a victim have until Dec. 31 of this year to file a claim.

