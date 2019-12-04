FOX40 launches 7 p.m. newscast

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — FOX40 is debuting a 7 p.m. newscast this evening.

The new broadcast — anchored by Eric Harryman, Nikki Laurenzo, Kristina Werner and Jim Crandell — will expand FOX40’s total hours of weekday local news to 9.5 hours, more than any other television station in the Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto region.

“Nexstar’s television stations are committed to serving their local communities with informative, engaging, and exclusive local content,” said Tim Busch, President of Nexstar Broadcasting. “We’re extremely proud to be offering more local news programming Monday through Friday than any other stand-alone TV station in the Sacramento television market. Sacramento, Modesto and Stockton are critically important markets in the state of California and expanding local news programming and deepening the station’s connection to the area’s viewers and advertisers is core to the mission of both Nexstar Broadcasting and KTXL-TV. This exclusive newscast gives the KTXL-TV broadcast and digital teams an opportunity to provide more stories and broader coverage of the local issues, concerns and political coverage that matter most to the viewers of the greater Sacramento area.”

The new broadcast will feature segments such as “Your Story,” reported by Harryman, who focuses on telling the stories of extraordinary people who have “turned the tables on fate and created success in unlikely places.” Laurenzo will take an in-depth look at political issues of importance to the area’s local communities in “The Ticket,” and the newscast will offer more live interviews with local decision-makers and community leaders from around the region.

“As the only local news from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, KTXL-TV will serve the thousands of viewers who commute every day from Sacramento, Modesto, and Stockton to work in California’s Bay Area, at a time that fits their busy, demanding lifestyles,” said Leigh White, Vice President and General Manager of FOX40. “This broadcast will also give us a unique platform from which KTXL-TV’s advertising and marketing partners can reach a new and unserved local audience.”