Marysville police: Suspect charged with murder in 2017 shooting

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The suspect in a deadly Marysville shooting from 2017 was arrested Wednesday in Olivehurst.

Just after 11:30 a.m., the Marysville Police Department reports 26-year-old Ruben Augustine Blajos was arrested at a Tulsa Avenue home. He faces charges for murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Police say on the night of Oct. 28, 2017, Jesse Becerra had been shot twice, including once in the face. He was found on Yuba Street in Marysville and later died in an ambulance on the way to the hospital.

Witnesses originally told police three men were seen fleeing the scene. The police department says they are still investigating the shooting.