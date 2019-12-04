Modesto police release bodycam footage of officer-involved shooting at Motel 6

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — There are now three separate investigations underway after Modesto officers shot and killed a suspect Friday night in his motel room.

Officers went to the Motel 6 to assist a bail bondsman during a warrant search. They were trying to take 54-year-old Raymond Lee into custody.

Police say Lee was wanted for felony drug sales.

UPDATE: This is the man who died in last week’s officer-involved shooting in Modesto. @ModestoPolice say officers went to the Motel 6 on West Orangeburg Avenue to bring 54-year-old Raymond Lee into custody. Lee had outstanding warrants for felony drug sales. Details at 7p @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/SLr95VgxP1 — Bridgette Bjorlo (@bridgettebjorlo) December 5, 2019

Officers knocked on the door of his motel room, asking for him to step outside. No one answered and police had to use a key.

Once police opened the door, body camera video shows the suspect reaching for what looked like a handgun from underneath his mattress. He then pointed the object at police.

Two officers fired their weapons in response, striking and killing Lee.

They later learned that the object pointed at officers was a BB gun.

Modesto Police Department spokesperson Sharon Bear told FOX40 it was a sad day for everyone involved.

“Although we train hard to de-escalate violent situations, officers must react sometimes in a split-second,” she said. “The decision to use lethal force is not something we take lightly. It’s truly tragic for everyone.”

Modesto police have launched a criminal and administrative investigation into the incident and the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office is conducting an independent review.

Both officers who fired their weapons are on paid administrative leave.