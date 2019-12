(CNN) — Security forces at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam responded Wednesday to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, officials said on the base’s verified Twitter account.

The incident occurred at 2:30 p.m. HST (7:30 p.m. ET) and access to the base is closed, officials tweeted.

JBPHH security forces have responded to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Due to the ongoing security incident, access/gates to #JBPHH are closed. We will update when we have further information. pic.twitter.com/6uZulGOUTx — Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (@JointBasePHH) December 5, 2019

21.348698 -157.944018