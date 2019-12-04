Three vehicles involved in deadly crash on Highway 49 in Auburn

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — At least one person died Wednesday afternoon in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 49 in Auburn.

Just after 1 p.m., three vehicles were involved in a crash on the highway north of Cramer Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Really bad wreck on 49 near Cramer in Auburn, CHP says its fatal ⁦@FOX40⁩ pic.twitter.com/dxXG3sRPYb — Eric Rucker (@EricRuckerfox40) December 5, 2019

The CHP has not provided any information about what led up to the crash or anyone who may have been injured.

Northbound lanes of Highway 49 are open but traffic heading south is using the area along the center median.

This story is developing.