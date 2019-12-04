Yolo County Meals on Wheels needs more volunteers to deliver food to seniors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) -- Meals on Wheels organizers in Yolo County said they are looking for more volunteers who can help cut the wait time for dozens of seniors.

The day begins at 4 a.m. at the Meals on Wheels kitchen in Woodland where they prepare 400 meals each day.

But 74 seniors in Davis, Woodland, Winters, West Sacramento, Esparto and Knights Landing are on a waiting list for those meals to be delivered to their homes.

“We're donating a hot and ready-to-eat meal and it's actually taken to the senior's door,” explained Meals on Wheels Yolo County Executive Director Christi Skibbins.

Each meal costs around $9.

While federal and state funds account for 30% of Meals on Wheels funding, the organization depends on city and county contributions, along with privation donations.

But none of the essential work could be done without the many volunteers who help. They prepare food and deliver it, as well as everything else in between.

"If we can't get that food, those meals out to the folks, then it's kind of pointless," Skibbins explained.

Skibbins told FOX40 they need volunteers who can give some time to help.

“Ninety minutes in the middle of your day,” she said. "You can volunteer once a week, once a month, whatever works for your schedule.”

And the need is increasing as every day 10,000 Americans turn 60. More and more baby boomers are becoming seniors.

"We're very thankful for the support we get from the community, and we're here for everybody," Skibbins said.