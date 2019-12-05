Another 3 feet of snow possible at Lake Tahoe into weekend

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Lake Tahoe area is bracing for another big early, winter storm with as much as another 3 feet (1 meter) of snow possible in the upper elevations by early Sunday.

The National Weather Service says freezing fog is possible in the Reno area Friday morning with patches of black ice likely to cause delays for commuters.

Snow will move into the eastern Sierra late tonight & Wed AM, then into the Tahoe Basin & wrn NV Wed aft. The Wed evening commute may be dicey. A stronger storm is forecast to arrive FRI aft & continue thru the weekend. Plan for heavy wet snow in the Sierra & rain for valleys. pic.twitter.com/ngxNtZ24uc — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) December 3, 2019

The weather service has upgraded a winter storm watch to a storm warning for the Tahoe area beginning at 4 p.m. Friday effective noon Sunday for the central Sierra along the California-Nevada line as far south of Mammoth Lakes above elevations of 5,500 feet (1,676 meters).

Anywhere from an inch to a foot of snow (2.5 to 30 centimeters) is forecast on the shores of Tahoe, with winds gusting up to 40 mph (64 kph) and gusts as strong as 90 mph (145 kph) over the ridge tops.

More than 3 feet (1 meter) of snow fell at Tahoe-area ski resorts during a seven-day stretch a week ago.