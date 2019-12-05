California’s Christmas tree lighting to represent those with intellectual, developmental disabilities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel will light up California's official Christmas tree on Thursday, and this year, they’ll be getting help from a fourth-grade girl from Gilroy.

Nayeli Lemus, who’s 10, was tapped with the tree lighting task to help represent the hundreds of thousands of Californians who have intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“Very, very honored to have her experience something like this. I’m so excited for her. These tears are excitement that I never thought something like this would ever possibly happen to her,” said Rosalinda Lemus, Nayeli’s mother.