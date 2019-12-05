Modesto police searching for 2 armed suspects responsible for home invasion

Posted 10:28 AM, December 5, 2019, by , Updated at 10:21AM, December 5, 2019
Data pix.

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- The Modesto Police Department is searching for two armed suspects who are responsible for a home invasion in the area of Dezzani Lane and Ustick Road.

Wednesday evening, the unknown suspects entered the home while the residents were sleeping.

The invasion was caught on the home's surveillance camera.

One suspect appeared to be wearing dark pants,a light colored hoodie, a bandana covering his face, one glove and backpack.

The second suspect was wearing dark clothing, gloves and a bandana covering his face.

Police said the two suspects left the scene in an unknown vehicle after the residents woke up from the noise.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at  209-521-4636.

