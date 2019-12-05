LIVE: Pelosi to deliver public statement on Trump impeachment

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will deliver an unusual public statement Thursday morning at 6 a.m. on the status of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, Pelosi met behind closed doors with her Democratic caucus and asked whether they were ”ready” The answer was a resounding yes, according to those in the room.

Democrats are charging toward a Christmastime vote on removing the 45th president, a situation Pelosi hoped to avoid but which now seems inevitable.

Three leading legal scholars testified Wednesday to the House Judiciary Committee that Trump’s attempts to have Ukraine investigate Democratic rivals are grounds for impeachment, bolstering the Democrats’ case. A fourth expert called by Republicans warned against rushing the process.