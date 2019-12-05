Police seek mom who hit barber with car over son’s haircut

Posted 11:34 AM, December 5, 2019, by , Updated at 11:35AM, December 5, 2019

ANTIOCH, Calif. (AP) — Police in Northern California are searching for a mother they say ran over a barber with her car because she was upset with her son’s haircut.

Antioch police say 28-year-old Ruby Delgadillo confronted the 63-year-old barber Wednesday inside the shop and the argument moved outside. Witnesses told police Delgadillo got in her car and drove toward the man, striking and pushing him through a glass storefront.

The man suffered major injuries. He has not been identified. Police are asking anyone with information to call them.

