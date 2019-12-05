Purse snatchers hit Elk Grove neighborhood twice in a week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) -- On Thursday night, neighbors living on Blue Maiden Way in Elk Grove were just finding out about a robbery that occurred just feet away from their front doors.

“We’ve had two incidents over the last five days that have been very similar with some of the facts,” said Elk Grove Police Officer Jason Jimenez.

Officer Jimenez said the first incident happened last Saturday on Modena Way. He said a suspect forcefully grabbed a purse from a victim as they were standing near a parked car.

Jimenez said the suspect took off with a getaway driver behind the wheel of a waiting car.

But less than a week later and only a few blocks away, another victim reported a similar purse snatching on Blue Maiden Way, according to Jimenez.

“This time there was actually a third suspect who was standing outside the suspect vehicle, acting, possibly, as a lookout while the incident occurred,” Jimenez explained.

Jimenez said in that case there was a short struggle. In the end, the suspect was able to get the purse away from the victim before running to a waiting car.

“They see a nice neighborhood and they think it’s an easy hit to get on,” said a nearby neighbor. “It’s a nice neighborhood, nice and quiet, but things do happen at nighttime.”

Police said both victims reported minor injuries.

“At this time, we don’t know if the two incidents are connected with the same suspects,” Jimenez told FOX40.

Neighbors in the area said they were hoping something is done to help the curb the recent crime.

“More neighborhood watch control pretty much and more surveillance around the area,” a neighbor said.

If you have any information about the people responsible for the two robberies, you are asked to call Elk Grove police.