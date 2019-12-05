Sacramento probation officer shoots dog during routine check

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- A Sacramento probation officer fired his gun at a dog Thursday morning during a routine check on a man who was on probation.

“While they were approaching the home, the dog aggressively lunged towards one of our officers," said Sacramento Probation Officer Lynsey Semon.

An officer on the scene on Hawthorne Boulevard told FOX40 the dog, named Lokee, was hit in the leg.

A friend of the dog's owner also arrived at the scene and told FOX40 the dog is “pretty friendly.”

Lokee was transported to the VCA Animal Hospital where he reportedly underwent surgery and is expected to survive.

The officer who fired at Lokee walked away with minor arm injuries.