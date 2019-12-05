Sacred Heart Holiday Home Tour sneak peek

Posted 11:17 AM, December 5, 2019, by
Data pix.

Gary was out in East Sacramento this morning to get a little sneak peek of the annual Sacred Heart Holiday Home Tour. This event benefits the Sacred Heart Parish School and will kick off Dec. 6.

