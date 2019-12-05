Schools closed day after flooding shuts Highway 101

Posted 9:26 PM, December 5, 2019

CHUALAR, Calif. (AP) — Several schools remain closed Thursday in a Northern California town after heavy rain led to flooding on a major highway in Monterey County, officials said.

Several roads near Gonzalez Unified School District schools were closed a day after a heavy downpour led to a six-hour closure Wednesday of Highway 101 near Chualar, a community of about 1,000 people 120 miles (190 kilometers) south of San Francisco, school officials said in a statement.

At least five homes were flooded and an elementary school was unreachable for several hours after nearby roads became impassable. The flooding in some parts reached four-feet deep, officials said.

Another storm is forecast to reach the area Friday.

