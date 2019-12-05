Surveillance video released after Stockton man says correctional officers beat him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) -- New surveillance video released by the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office Thursday shows the moments outside a room where a Stockton man says he was left bloodied and bruised by several corrections officers.

On Sunday night near a Stockton bar on Grand Canal Boulevard, Jacob Servin was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. Along with his girlfriend, Servin was taken to the San Joaquin County Main Jail.

In the video released by the sheriff's office, Servin is seen just after 1 a.m. Monday during the prebooking process. He appears to physically comply with the officers' demands, although the footage is silent.

Servin claimed during the booking process, officers made racial slurs toward him.

Officers then escort Servin to a temporary holding cell, where Servin told FOX40 he was held down and beaten by at least three officers.

However, due to federal law, no cameras capture what happened inside the room.

"The lack of a direct camera view into the holding cell is due to the Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) (42 USC 15601 (28 CFR 115)) which requires correctional facilities to provide privacy areas for inmates to perform bodily functions and disrobe without exposure," the sheriff's press release states.

San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow says while Servin was in the room, he tried to remove his handcuffs and began fighting once one of his hands was freed.

For more than seven minutes, the video shows multiple officers enter and leave the room. At one point, at least six officers appear to be in the room with Servin at the same time. There also appears to be a female officer, who Withrow says was attacked by Servin.

“He grabbed hold of the female, tried to drag her to the ground and would not let go of her," Sheriff Withrow told FOX40. "And so they fought the best they could to try and free her and to get themselves out of the cell and get that door closed.”

During the entire incident, at least one officer at a time stands outside the open door to the room.

The large group of officers then leaves Servin in the room, closing the door behind them. The footage cuts off after showing officers walk up to the door and look inside.

More than an hour elapses before officers open the door and escort a bloodied Servin out. His pants and face are covered in blood, as seen in photographs Servin later posted on social media.

He was released around noon and signed a promise to appear following an investigation by San Joaquin County deputies into the incident in the holding cell.

Servin now faces five misdemeanor counts of battery on a custodial officer and will appear in court Dec. 17, according to the document sent by the sheriff's office. The District Attorney's Office will determine if Servin will face any additional charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video