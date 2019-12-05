Two Sacramento women arrested after stealing from Ulta Beauty store on Black Friday

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) -- Two Sacramento women were arrested on Black Friday after stealing from an Ulta Beauty store in Auburn.
The Placer County Sheriff's Office reports 44-year-old Ericka Chacon and 36-year-old Yolanda Cervantez walked into the store and began filling their handbags with high-end makeup and perfume.
Both women walked out of the store with nearly $5,000 in products, according to the sheriff's office.
Witnesses directed deputies to the women, who were found driving on the Elm Avenue on-ramp. They led deputies on a chase down Interstate 80 before crashing into a guardrail.
The sheriff's office says both suspects were injured and hospitalized.
They face charges of burglary, conspiracy, grand theft and evading a peace officer.