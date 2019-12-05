Your Weekend: Dec. 5

Here is a list of fun events to fill your weekend.
Sacred Heart Holiday Home Tour
Sacred Heart Parish School
Fri Noon-8 p.m.; Sat 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sun 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Christmas in the Village
Fair Oaks Village
Sat 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Makers Mart Holiday 2019
The Mill at Broadway
Sat 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Christmas Arts and Craft Fair
Historic Old Folsom
Sun 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

MAKE IT A NIGHT: 
Wells Fargo Home for the Holidays
Memorial Auditorium
Sat 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
EAT:  Lucca Restaurant and Bar
DRINK: Easy on I Bar and Grill

