WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Roughly 50 vehicles burned Friday when a fire spread through a tow yard in West Sacramento.

By around 4:30 p.m., officials said the fire in the tow yard on Houston Street was under control. Firefighters will work to mop up the blaze for the next several hours.

No injuries were reported from the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to officials.