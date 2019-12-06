6-year-old boy waiting for heart transplant asking for Christmas cards to cheer him up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOSTON (WFXT) -- A young boy waiting for a new heart will have to spend another holiday in the hospital.

But to make to make his hospital room a little more cheerful, he's asking the public for Christmas cards.

It's been more than three months at Boston Children'S Hospital for 6-year-old Carlos Rolon.

"Carlos is starting to realize through the holidays that this isn't home," his mother Sheena Cossette said.

Carlos was born with an unbalanced atrioventricular canal defect – an abnormality in one of the four chambers of his heart.

By the age of two, he'd already had four heart surgeries, and in August, he was admitted to the hospital again.

Doctors told his mom her little boy would need a new heart before he could leave.

"He sees a lot of the kids come and go and he's starting to question when he's going to get to go," Cossette explained. "And we tell him when he gets the gift of a new heart."

As they wait for the call that a heart is ready, it's becoming clear to Carlos he won't be home for another holiday.

To cheer him up, he and his mom came up with an idea: Christmas cards to decorate his hospital room.

Carlos' heart will have to come from another child.

His mom has been outspoken about encouraging organ donation while also stressing the difficult decision another family will have to make in their child's final days.

You can send cards to Carlos here:

Boston Children’s Hospital

Cardiac Unit 8 East

c/o Carlos Rolon

300 Longwood Ave.

Boston, MA 02115