Cal Fire: Highway 49 north of Auburn closed after deadly crash

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — Emergency crews are at the scene of a deadly crash north of Auburn that has closed down Highway 49.

Cal Fire reported the crash on the highway at Joeger Road Friday just after 5:30 p.m.

At least one person has died.

The left-turn lanes on Bell Road near the highway were also closed as firefighters battled a vehicle fire.

Quartz Drive and Bell Road is now clear following a fully involved vehicle fire. pic.twitter.com/etw2mBfwcs — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) December 7, 2019

Hwy 49 still closed both directions.

Vehicle fire contained, left hand turn lanes Bell east bound closed. CAL FIRE/Placer County firefighters on scene of a fully involved vehicle fire. pic.twitter.com/u6xjYIdhBb — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) December 7, 2019

The events leading up to the crash and the fire have not been reported.

Cal Fire says Highway 49 is closed between Florence Lane and Bell Road.

Officials recommend drivers heading south from Grass Valley take Florence Lane through Saddleback. Those coming from Auburn should take Dry Creek Road through Saddleback to head north.

This story is developing.