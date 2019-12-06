CIM hosts blind runners in partnership with U.S. Association of Blind Athletes

Posted 11:47 AM, December 6, 2019, by , Updated at 11:46AM, December 6, 2019
Roger Oberholzer, Paolo Taboga and Scott Hanson stopped by the studio to share the details on the upcoming California International Marathon. More than 110 blind runner and guides with the U.S. Association of Blind Athletes will be on the course this Sunday.

