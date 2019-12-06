Roger Oberholzer, Paolo Taboga and Scott Hanson stopped by the studio to share the details on the upcoming California International Marathon. More than 110 blind runner and guides with the U.S. Association of Blind Athletes will be on the course this Sunday.
CIM hosts blind runners in partnership with U.S. Association of Blind Athletes
-
Mattel Releases a Braille Version of UNO
-
NCAA board approves athlete compensation for image, likeness
-
Blind Singer with Autism Wins America’s Got Talent
-
A high school athlete ran her personal best but was disqualified for her hijab
-
NCAA poised to move toward allowing athletes to make money
-
-
Olympic Sprinter Allyson Felix Broke One of Usain Bolt’s World Records
-
Sugar field burning plagues poor Florida towns with soot
-
Dad builds epic Halloween costumes to fit son’s wheelchair
-
College gymnast dies after suffering spinal cord injury during training
-
California to Let College Athletes Sign Endorsement Deals
-
-
California Governor Signs Law Capping Rent Hikes
-
Thousands participate in Run to Feed the Hungry
-
Man Without Legs Spent Years on the Streets, Now Running One of the World’s Hardest Races