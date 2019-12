ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Crews responded to a train derailment Friday afternoon at the JR Davis Railyard in Roseville.

According to the Roseville Fire Department, several tank cars had derailed but were not leaking anything. A photo tweeted by the fire department showed at least two cars had tipped over.

Roseville Fire is on scene of a multi car train derailment at the JR Davis Railyard. The cars derailed are not actively leaking any product and there is currently no threat to the Roseville or Sac County community. pic.twitter.com/yJNLfLeQB2 — Roseville Fire (@RSVL_Fire) December 6, 2019

There was no threat to Roseville or the surrounding areas, firefighters said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the derailment.

This is a developing story.