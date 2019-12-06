Formerly homeless man creates free laundry, shower shuttles for Modesto’s homeless community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- A once homeless man is now providing a new way to help those in need in Modesto.

The Cleansing Hope Laundry Shuttle just launched and is offering free laundry service to the homeless.

For many, clean clothes can lead to a clean slate, especially for the hundreds of people who are homeless in Modesto.

“It’s very important because even being out on the streets if you keep yourself clean and presentable, you feel better about yourself, you can get a job,” said a homeless man who did not want to be identified.

He said while battling alcoholism, he found himself on the streets for the past six years.

“It’s rough, it’s cold, you know. I shiver all night long,” the man told FOX40.

But he said the newly launched shuttle gives him hope.

“Different services that are being provided for the homeless now are giving me some kind of hope that I don’t have to stay stuck in this situation,” he said.

“Coming from homelessness I understand the struggle. I understand the necessary, the need for socks and underwear,” said Dean Dodd, the founder of the Cleansing Hope Laundry Shuttle.

Dodd is also the founder of a bus that offers free showers to the homeless.

“Another missing ingredient to helping restore hope and dignity, rehumanizing our displaced population,” he told FOX40.

He said building a roving, free laundromat was an 18-month-long endeavor that took money, manpower and a dedicated staff.

“This is just complementary to our shower shuttles,” Dodd said. “So we believe that clean bodies deserve clean clothes.”

He said he’s hoping to expand the service but will need more funding and volunteers to do so.

While access to a laundry service and a shower is important, the homeless Modesto man FOX40 spoke with said what’s more important are the kind volunteers.

“They’re not looking down on you and judging you because you ended up how you ended up,” he explained.

The mobile laundromat will be offered Mondays at Modesto Gospel Mission at 1400 Yosemite Blvd. and Wednesdays at CrossPoint Community Church on 1301 12th St.

For more information, visit the Cleansing Hope Laundry Facebook page.