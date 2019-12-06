Make-A-Wish celebrates National Believe Day at DOCO

Posted 11:57 AM, December 6, 2019, by , Updated at 11:56AM, December 6, 2019
Dorla Licausi from Macy's stopped by the studio to share the details on Friday night's National Believe Day event with Make-A-Wish.

From Nov. 4 through Dec. 24, 2019, Macy’s has pledged to donate $1, up to $1 million, to Make-A-Wish for each letter collected in-store or submitted online at macys.com/believe. On National Believe Day, Macy’s will double its donation to Make-A-Wish, pledging $2 for each letter collected, up to an extra $1 million, above the existing $1 million campaign goal, to help children’s life-changing wishes across America come true.

