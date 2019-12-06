Man arrested after driving into garage doors in Davis neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) -- Davis police say Sunday night, someone drove into at least four garages at separate homes with the doors still closed.

“Drugs make people do strange things,” Deputy Chief Paul Doroshov told FOX40.

That’s the current theory behind why two homes on Florinda Lane, one on Hortaleza Place and one on Eligio Lane had their garage doors damaged.

Roger McConnell, 46, was in a Buick Regal driving into garages despite living on the other side of town, according to public records.

When officers tried to stop McConnell, they say he ditched his car and did something else strange.

“Basically, he was waving two sticks around when the officer saw him. The officer asked him, ‘Hey, can I talk to you?’ He said something to the effect of ‘not today’ and he took off running. And then the officer gave chase,” Doroshov said.

McConnell reportedly struggled with the officer who tried to bring him in but neither was hurt.