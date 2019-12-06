Man arrested for threatening West Sacramento Daycare

WEST SACRAMENTO, CALIF. (KTXL) -- A transient man has been arrested after threatening to shoot up a daycare, according to the West Sacramento Police Department.
The incident took place Friday around 7 a.m. at the Academy for Kids daycare on W. Capitol Avenue.
No one was injured and police did not find a gun in the suspect's possession.
Police said they responded to the same daycare on Thursday for a transient camp. The same man was involved.
Investigators believe Thursday's incident was the motive behind the man's threats.
