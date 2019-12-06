Oak Ridge Trojans on 8-win streak, pursue first-ever state title

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) -- The high school football season is very much alive in December for several local teams.

On Friday night and Saturday, a total of seven NorCal Regional championship games will be played, with the winners moving onto state title games.

“You never look at yourself as hard as you do after a loss. You know, after a win, it's easy to say things are great, things are going well, we're doing what we're supposed to do,” said Oak Ridge varsity football head coach Eric Cavaliere. “But after a loss is when you really analyze yourself a bit closer. Looking back on it, it's the best thing that could have happened for us.”

Following back-to-back losses in late September, the Oak Ridge Trojans took a long look in the mirror.

“I think that definitely motivated us,” said Oak Ridge junior quarterback Justin Lamson. “After that second loss, we kind of went into the locker room and said, ‘We're kind of done with losing. We need to figure it out.’”

“We can't be going into weeks underestimating teams,” said senior wide receiver Avant Jacobs. “We've got to take every team like it's a big game and that's just what we've been doing.”

Eight straight wins later, Oak Ridge has enjoyed what no other Trojans football team has done before -- the school's first Division I section title.

That has vaulted them into their first NorCal Regional Bowl Game Friday evening against Central High School from Fresno. If they win, it would be their first-ever state title.

“It would be great to be part of that history here and be part of the legacy that Oak Ridge has. It would be great to add to that,” said senior offensive lineman Nick Scalise.

Oak Ridge will play at home in El Dorado Hills and kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.