Sacramento Valley Chorus to spread holiday cheer at ‘Merry & Bright’ concert

The Sacramento Valley Chorus stopped by the studio to spread holiday cheer.
Sacramento Valley Chorus loves to entertain and bring JOY to the season. The holiday performance, "MERRY & BRIGHT", directed by Master Director Dede Nibler, will be held, tomorrow Saturday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. at La Sierra Community Center in Carmichael. The show is full of music, laughter, friendship and giving, plus some food! This is a small ensemble. The chorus has 80+ members. The chorus sings a cappella, four-part harmony, and they will be singing some favorite holiday songs.