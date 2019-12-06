Sacramento Valley Chorus to spread holiday cheer at ‘Merry & Bright’ concert

December 6, 2019
Data pix.

The Sacramento Valley Chorus stopped by the studio to spread holiday cheer.

Sacramento Valley Chorus loves to entertain and bring JOY to the season.   The holiday performance,  "MERRY & BRIGHT", directed by Master Director Dede Nibler,  will be held, tomorrow Saturday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. at La Sierra Community Center in Carmichael.  The show is full of music, laughter, friendship and giving, plus some food!   This is a small ensemble.  The chorus has 80+ members.  The chorus sings a cappella, four-part harmony, and they will be singing some favorite holiday songs.   

