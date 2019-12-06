Sheriff’s office in Ohio looking for sex offender with ‘pothead’ tattoo on his forehead

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTRF/WCMH)- The Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio is looking for a convicted sex offender with a pothead tattoo – on his head.

The sheriff’s office is looking for Douglas Perry Christopher.

The office is warning people not to attempt to apprehend Christopher. Anyone who sees him is asked to call law enforcement immediately.

Christopher has a warrant for failure to provide a change of address.

Christopher is a registered Tier III sex offender. He was originally convicted of sexual battery and is required to register with the sheriff’s office every 90 days.

His last known address was in Belpre, Ohio.

Other tattoos include:

TAT Face – “Pot Head” with pot leaf across forehead & eye brows

TAT Fingers, left hand – “LONE”

TAT Fingers, right hand – “WOLF”

TAT Back – Cross

TAT Leg, left – Cards, A, K, Q, J of spades

TAT Leg, right – Theater Masks “Laugh Now, Cry Later”

TAT Arm, right – ½ sleeve

TAT Arm, left – ½ sleeve

TAT Neck – Cross w/Crown